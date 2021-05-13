A permit has been granted by Tehama County for the establishment of a new groundwater monitoring station located at the Corning Public Works maintenance yard on Gallagher Avenue near Highway 99W.
During a presentation on the project to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, county Public Works Flood Control Manager Ryan Teubert said there will be no cost to the county as the yard is owned by Tehama County, and drilling, installation and construction costs will be paid for, and performed, by the California Department of Water Resources.
Once the project construction is completed, the Flood Control and Water Conservation District will be responsible for periodic data collection,
“This location was selected to fill a data gap in the current groundwater level monitoring network,” Teubert said. “When selecting a site for a long term monitoring well, federal, state and county lands are preferred to ensure access.”
The monitoring well will be used to collect groundwater elevation data and water quality information, he added.
“The well will be instrumental for automated collection and storage of groundwater level and temperature data,” Teubert explained. All data will be public information.
Unanimous approval was given by the Board of Supervisors for the permit, installation, the land agreement with Corning and other sub-items.