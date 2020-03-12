County library digitizing Tehama County CattleWomen’s scrapbook

The Tehama County Library is in the process of digitizing the Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association’s scrapbook of 1953 to 1955 before the historic volume falls apart.
“Many thanks to Todd Deck of Tehama County Library and the library’s Retro Technology Lab crew, our Tehama County CowBelle scrapbook of 1953 to 1955 has been digitalized in order to save our history,” said Jean Barton, a member of the Tehama County CattleWomen. “My aunt, Betty Alford (Jack), was the association’s historian from 1953-1959.”
The following is an example of the history contained in the scrapbook:
“Ringing in the Tehama County CowBelles After a Most Successful Inaugural Year,” by Shirley Davis, Tehama County CattleWomen’s secretary, as printed in the California Cattlemen, June 1954 -
“Approximately 400 cattlemen and their wives and guests from Northern California counties participated in the third annual cattlemen’s field day held at the Stover Ranch.
“Congressman Clair Engle complimented the cattlemen on the beef promotion campaign which was initiated last year in California, stating that it was a model for other producer groups to follow from the standpoint of self-help.”
Barton said the scrapbook is full of information from when cattlemen used to have Field Days on the local ranches.
“And another field day that we enjoyed was the Tri-County Field Day held the last Sunday in August/September from 1951 to 1992. This was before social media and other ways to communicate became common, and the younger families were involved in their children’s sports,” she added.