A Tehama County Major Crimes Unit headed by the county Sheriff’s Department will be organized with $660,000 in funding through the Board of State and Community Corrections-Edward Byrne Memorial Grant. The grant period is from October of this year through December 2022, and can be renewed on a non-competitive basis if program found worthy.
According to Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt, the grant funds one sheriff’s administrative secretary assigned as the unit’s secretary, and provides funding for the investigation, enforcement and other multi-component activities, including the education of youths in county concerning the prevention of major crimes, street gangs and drug abuse.
The unit will be comprised of the sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, probation, Red Bluff and Corning police departments, and California Highway Patrol personnel.
Hencratt said with the organization of Major Crimes Unit the current Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement agencies will be dissolved.
“Our staff did a lot of hard work and obtained this grant,” Hencratt said. “It is focused toward a reduction in major crime in the county and is a collaborative effort that took a lot of hard work from the sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, probation, Red Bluff and Corning police departments, and CHP, to recognize a need as county and city resources and budgets are dwindling.”
He added that with the grant the county can pull a lot of resources together and use the funding to make an impact on major crimes in the county and cities.
Hencratt said the unit will not take over crime investigations in both Red Bluff and Corning police departments, but be assets and assistance to those departments when needed.
The sheriff said more information on the new unit will be provided after the first of the new year.