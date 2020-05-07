County offers COVID-19 testing sites in Red Bluff, Corning

Public testing for COVID-19 will take place in Corning starting May 18, said Tehama County Public Health Supervising Nurse Michelle Schmidt during a press conference on coronavirus and the county’s response.
The testing started on Tuesday, April 5 at the Red Bluff Community Center and will continue there for two weeks before moving to a yet-to-be announced site in Corning.
“Tehama County has received 250 negative lab results and the one positive result who died as a result of complications of COVID-19,” Schmidt said.
Outlining efforts to reopen the county, she said the Tehama County COVID-19 Joint Response Team is implementing a four phase goal approach, which includes the COVID-19 testing now available to the general public on a volunteer basis.
Phase one is the ongoing effort to slow the spread of the virus in the county.
“This is what we have been doing by working with providers to test symptomatic patients,” Schmidt said.
Phase two is to continue social distancing and masking protocols, identify the prevalence of COVID-19 in the county, ensure safety of healthcare workforce and treat COVID-19 patients in the county.
Phases three and four will include reopening the county and to vaccinate residents against COVID-19 when a vaccine becomes available.
“We are currently in the middle of phase two,” Schmidt said.
Until now, Tehama County hasn’t had the resources to do community testing, which focuses on testing high risk individuals, followed by community-based testing of all low-risk persons.
COVID-19 testing through this new program by the county is by appointment only. Testing is performed by deep nasal or throat swab, which Schmidt said is the gold standard for testing for COVID-19.
The county has a goal of performing 100 tests on a daily basis. Details about the website and phone number through which appointments
Schmidt said the only way to now the real COVID-19 numbers in the county is to do more testing.
“Primarily, we have tested those who are symptomatic, ages 65 and older with chronic medical conditions. Moving forward, we are able to test those who are asymptomatic and screen those who are symptomatic among healthcare workers and first responders, those in congregate living and essential workers, such as those in food supply and public utilities as well as those in the community wanting to go back to business as usual,” she added.
Tehama County is one of 80 community test sites the state’s Testing Task Force is initiating for underserved areas in partnership with OptumServe, Schmidt said.
The turnaround time for those who received a test is between 48-72 hours and each person who receives a test will be notified of the outcome.
Cost for the test will be paid for by the patient’s insurance, but for those without insurance the cost will be covered by the state.
Over the next few months the testing will be conducted in Red Bluff and Corning in two week spans at each site.
Tehama County Public Health Officer Dr. Richard Wickenheiser said a positive test on asymptomatic persons will not prevent them from being able to go back to work, as long as they wear masks, conduct other safety measures and are monitored for symptoms.
In addition to the COVID-19 testing, Corning and Red Buff are part of a study by Stanford University to test for COVID-19 in the particulates at both community’s sewage plants.
It is believed the amount of COVID-19 found in sewage correlates closely to the presence of the virus in a community, Wickenheiser said. The county is waiting on the results of the first specimen which was collected April 23.
For more information on testing, visit https://www.tehamacohealthservices.net/.