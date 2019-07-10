The Tehama County Animal Care Center is hosting its third “Free Cat Friday” adoption event of the year tomorrow. On Friday, July 12, the center will waive the adoption fee for adult cats, making them free to adopt. In addition to free adult cats, kittens for will have their adoption fee dropped to only $10.
Cats ready for adoption have their initial vaccinations, have been dewormed, and have been tested for feline leukemia. Additionally, all spay/neuter and rabies vaccination fees for cats adopted will be paid for by P.E.T.S (Providing Essentials for Tehama Shelter).
Many of the cats are already altered and will be available to go home with adopters on Friday at the event, though some will stay with the center to get spayed or neutered before going home.
“This is our third Free Cat Friday event of this year, and we have had a very successful year for cat adoptions. We really enjoy putting on these events, and never have a shortage of adoptable cats. Nothing is more rewarding than to see the animals get altered and placed into new homes,” said Animal Care Center Manager Christine McClintock. “We encourage you to visit the Care Center and find the next member of your family.”
The Tehama County Animal Care Center is located at 1830 Walnut St., Red Bluff. Care Center hours are daily Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Adoption hours are 10 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
For more information regarding adopting, fostering or becoming a Care Center volunteer, please call 527-3439.