After hours of listening to public complaints voiced by Tehama County residents over the past months concerning Planning Director Kristin Maze, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the renewal of Maze's contract through April 2023, on a 3/2 vote.
Voting against the renewal was supervisors Candy Carlson and Steve Chamblin.
“I don't believe she (Maze) is a good fit for this community,” Carslon said.
Maze's behavior and attitude as planning director came under fire from the public as soon as her contract renewal option was placed on the agenda months ago. The contract renewal option was placed on hold pending the passage of the 2020-21 county budget.
When Maze's contract renewal came before the Board of Supervisors two weeks ago, it was temporarily voted down pending an evaluation and closed session meeting concerning the allegations against Maze, previous to the item coming before the board for a final vote.
Carlson said although the Board had met on Friday to discuss Maze, she didn't feel a thorough enough evaluation had been conducted previous to Tuesday's vote, and was surprised to even see the item on the agenda.
Supervisor Dennis Garton responded to Carlson's comments by saying, “For you to sit here and tell the public that there was no actions taken during that meeting is wrong.”
He said decisions concerning Maze were made and actions are being taken, however, he could not divulge what those decisions and actions are as it is a personnel matter.
Much of the public comment made before the Board concerning Maze accused the planning director of negative, threatening and unprofessional behavior.
Supervisor Bob Williams said he, in contrast, has had residents report to him of positive interaction with Maze as planning director.
“Some have come to me expressing good experiences, or at least not bad experiences, as they do business with her,” he added.