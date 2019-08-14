Former Tehama County District Attorney Gregg Cohen recently partnered with longstanding criminal defense attorney John M. Kucera to form Kucera & Cohen.
“Over the course of my 30 years prosecuting criminal cases, I have observed, and have come to know personally, many criminal defense attorneys. After retiring in January of 2019, I seriously considered several career options, but the opportunity to partner with my good friend and a respected advocate became the obvious, easy choice,” Cohen said.
He said that many attorney colleagues and friends have asked if it will be hard for him to work the other side of the table.
“My answer is that it’s not difficult as long as you remember that a prosecutor is dedicated to seeking truth and justice, and likewise, as a criminal defense attorney I am dedicated to protect and defending the rights of the accused,” Cohen said. “It’s really two sides of the same coin. One doesn’t exist without the other in a free society such as ours.”
He said his decision to enter into a criminal defense partnership rested entirely on partnering with an ethical, experienced, like-minded attorney, and was happy for the opportunity to partner with. Kucera.
Cohen worked for 20 years as Tehama County’s top prosecutor. Previous to that he worked as deputy district attorney for both Shasta and Tehama counties. He also served as a Federal Prosecutor for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California, handling Federal Drug Interdiction cases.
Kucera and Cohen practice in Tehama, Shasta, Trinity and Siskiyou counties. Their office is located at 1416 West St., Redding.