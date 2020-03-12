UPDATE: The Tehama County Democrats dinner has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Both Tehama County Republicans and Tehama County Democrats will be holding their annual fundraising dinners in March.
Tehama County Democrats will hold their 10th annual dinner and fundraiser on Saturday, March 21 at the Red Bluff Community Center, in Red Bluff. The event starts at 5 p.m. with a social hour and dinner will follow at 6 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Kick Off to Win 2020” and features keynote speaker Chris Snyder, the political director of Operating Engineers Local 3, the largest construction local union in the United States. Snyder’s experience as a labor leader brings a unique perspective to politics.
The evening includes a Mexican themed dinner spread complete with a fajita bar and salad bar catered by Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant of Red Bluff. Margaritas, beer and wine will be available. The event will also feature a silent auction and a Table’s Choice Dessert Dash. Extraordinary desserts are promised.
Tickets are $35 per person. For more information regarding tickets or to sponsor a table, call John Elshere at 529-1238 or Robert Halpin at 228-4829.
Tehama County Republicans will hold their annual Red, White, and Blue Fundraiser and Silent Auction on Saturday, March 28 at the Red Bluff Veteran’s Memorial Building in Red Bluff. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s theme is “20/20: Our Vision is Clear.” The keynote speaker will be Loren Spivack, known as “The Free Market Warrior.” Spivack founded “Free Market Warrior” in 2009 in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics. Spivack has devoted his time to teaching conservative groups about free-market economics and conducts economic literacy seminars across the United States.
North state representatives Rep. Doug LaMalfa, State Senator Jim Nielsen and Assemblyman James Gallagher will also be in attendance and will speak at the dinner.
The evening menu will be catered by The Snack Box and will include slow roasted prime rib with rock salt cap, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli with parmesan cheese, caesar salad, crusty dinner rolls and butter and Swedish cream topped with raspberries, iced tea and coffee.
Tickets are $50 per person. For more information regarding tickets or to sponsor a table, call Terrie Lynn Runolfson at 530.921-2300 or Linda Alston at 530.865.2666.
Both parties dinners are fundraisers for their political activities and academic scholarships for local high school seniors.