The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency is seeking applications for a volunteer to fill the board-appointed position of public member-at-large director.
The agency is a joint powers authority comprised of the County of Tehama, and cities of Red Bluff, Corning and Tehama.
The agency and its board oversees the daily operations, permits and environmental compliance of the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill and facilities onsite, such as the materials recovery facility, the requirements of the Integrated Waste Management Act, applies for grants on behalf of member jurisdictions, and maintains a trust fund to pay for costs associated with landfill closure and post-closure maintenance activities. Significant information regarding the agency is available at the website www.tehamacountylandfill.com.
The agency’s Board of Directors meets quarterly at 8:30 a.m., in the Tehama County Board of Supervisors Chambers in Red Bluff. Special meetings are scheduled as needed at alternative times and locations.
Tehama County residents interested in applying for the position must submit an application to Rachel Ross, Agency manager, by 4 p.m., Sept. 18. Applications can be obtained by contacting the agency at 530-528-1103, at the agency office located at 20000 Plymire Road, Red Bluff, or on the website.
Qualifications include knowledge of the purpose, function, duties and responsibilities of the Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency.