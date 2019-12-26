Citing their pledge to “work together until all people have the opportunity to sleep in a save space every night,” the Tehama County Housing and Homelessness Stakeholder Collaborative made a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors during a workshop/study session Tuesday in an effort to decide how to best utilize a $2.9 million grant pegged for a Navigation Center for the homeless population. There will be no county general fund dollars used for the design, construction, or ongoing operations of the facility.
The main focus of the discussion was locating a site for the center. The timeline and obligations associated with the grant funds start with the signing of a contract between the state and county this month, anticipated the remodel project must be completed within three years of executive of the grant contract and there is an obligation to use the sites as intended for a minimum of five years.
The collaborative shared the pros and cons on six sites which have been explored for the center – the Moose Lodge, old Blue Shield building, vacant land behind the Walnut Street complex, Louisiana Pacific and Sierra Pacific property behind Raley’s in Red Bluff, county-owned 1445 Vista Way site by Red Bluff airport, and vacant courthouse annex.
In the end, the board by consensus chose to table a decision on a site until April 1, pending the vetting of and possible negotiations on the property behind Raley’s.
Lester Fox said he, Ken Robison and John Stouffer are making contact with Louisiana Pacific about selling the 7.68-acre property at a discounted price or donating it to a non-profit that could then gift it to the county.
As all of the considered sites for the Navigation Center are in Red Bluff or its surrounding area, the collaborative noted it has secured a developer and sited a 32-unit, permanent supportive housing project in Corning on Highway 99W at Fig Lane with construction to begin in early 2021.
According to the collaborative, the legislative definition of a navigation center is “a housing first, low barrier, service-enriched shelter focused on moving people into permanent housing that provides temporary living facilities while case managers connect individuals experiencing homelessness to income, public benefits, health services, shelter and housing.”
For years the public has complained about people camping in front of businesses, debris in streambeds, and encampments. Faith Works in Tehama County is reported to have served over 150 people in the past two years who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and churches on a weekly basis serve meals to dozens of homeless people in Tehama County.
In addition, legislation has been enacted that requires hospitals provide a “safe discharge” to release homeless patients needing continued care, reported the collaborative.