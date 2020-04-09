In alignment with the statewide and county instituted “stay-at-home” order, and in response to Tehama County announcing its first confirmed case of coronavirus, Tehama County Health Officer Dr. Richard Wickenheiser is requesting anyone and everyone who leaves their home for an essential activity, or any other reason, to wear a face covering, such as a mask, scarf, bandana, or similar garment, while outside their home.
“Additionally, everyone should continue to remain home except for essential activities and use social and physical distancing of six feet when outside their homes,” Wickenheiser said. “These masks do not replace the N95 masks that healthcare workers will continue to use in the presence of ill individuals.”
Tehama County Health Services Agency notified the public last week of the single confirmed case of coronavirus in county. Due to state law, the only information county health authorities could give on the patient is that it is a man in his 60s. County officials are conducting an investigation to identify all persons who came in contact with the patient and act as needed to test and quarantine those persons.
Wickenheiser explained, his request for people to wear face masks/coverings, is based on new information on the spread of COVID-19.
“I am asking for your help to do the following,” he said:
- Protect the community – Ordinary face coverings have not been show to protect the wearer. When worn by someone with COVID-19, however, they may reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others. Since not everyone with COVID-19 knows they are sick, wearing a face covering help make sure they are not unknowingly affecting others.
- Protect medical provides – Use the best face covering you can, but save purchasing new surgical masks and protective equipment for the professionals. Medical staff and other care providers are bravely working through this emergency to protect residents, and to do this they need personal protective equipment and supplies, which are now limited. Surgical masks, unexpired N95 masks, and other essential protective equipment is not recommended for everyday use at this time, unless a person already has a supply at home for personal use.
The Tehama County Search and Rescue team recently donated about 350 N95 medical masks to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff. Team members said the healthcare workers at the hospital, who are their neighbors, friends and family, are on the front lines of COVID-19 and donating the masks was just one way they could help protect the workers and the community.
- Protect yourself – Follow all guidance on the use of face coverings and continue to use social and physical distancing. Face coverings are only a small part of the overall effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone should continue to stay home, except for essential activities, and to take every precaution when going out, including frequent hand washing, social and physical distancing of six feet, and other appropriate measures.
For more information and guidance on cleaning, fitting and use of face coverings, go online to cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Face-Coverings-guidance.aspx.