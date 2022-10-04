Last winter COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased as a result of Omicron variants in Tehama County, reports the Tehama County Health Services Agency. In addition, Omicron variants continue to emerge and account for most current cases.
The current COVID-19 booster, called the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster, offers broader protection against the COVID-19 virus, including increased protection against the Omicron variant, announced the agency.
This new booster is replacing the previous COVID-19 booster for individuals 12 years and older.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Moderna’s and Pfizer’s bivalent booster. The Moderna COVID-19 bivalent booster is authorized for individuals 18 years and older, while the Pfizer bivalent booster is authorized for individuals 12 years and older.
Individuals 12 years and older who have had their primary series can get the updated booster at least 2 months following any COVID vaccine or booster dose.
“Protection received from COVID-19 vaccines can decrease over time. Booster doses are a safe way to restore protection and prevent severe illness and hospitalizations,” said Tehama County Health Services Agency Director Jayme Bottke. “During the fall and winter seasons the spread of respiratory viruses is at its peak. With those seasons approaching it is important to continue to protect yourself against the COVID-19 virus.”
Anyone who would like to receive a COVID-19 Bivalent Booster can go online to https://myturn.ca.gov/ to make an appointment. LHI, located at the Red Bluff Community Center at 1500 South Jackson St., Red Bluff, is providing Pfizer Bivalent Boosters on Wednesdays and Moderna Bivalent Boosters on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The Public Health Clinic in Red Bluff, located at 1850 Walnut St., Building E is providing Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent Boosters on Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
For more information contact: Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854.