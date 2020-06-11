The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in Tehama County as public health officials encourage all residents to be tested for the virus and amid the reopening of most businesses.
As of Tuesday, the number of positive test cases was 11 in the county, said the Tehama County Health Services Agency-Public Health.
The 10th individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is a female in her 50s and the 11th a female in her 20s.
Due to the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Tehama County Health Services Agency is not releasing any further information about the individuals.
Val Lucero, Tehama County Health Services Agency executive director, said during Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting, of the 11 confirmed positives, seven are active, three recovered and one deceased, with 2,140 confirmed negative results tests.
The Public Health Agency is posting all new positive COVID-19 cases directly on its website at www.tehamacohealthservices.net.
Tehama County Health Officer, Dr. Richard Wickenheiser, and the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team are actively working to identify others at risk in relation to the positive test cases and will issue quarantine orders as necessary. Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team and action taken as required.
Lucero said in relation to the positive tests there are, as of Tuesday, seven people under order of isolation, and 13 in quarantine with the number expected to rise.
She says individuals, communities, and organizations are essential to controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Tehama County and asks everyone to follow precautions and get tested to keep everyone safer and healthier.
In addition, county health officials continue to ask the community to get tested even if an individual does not have symptoms. The most recent cases in Tehama County suggest community transmission from individuals that didn’t have any symptoms or also known as asymptomatic.
Community testing allows the identification of asymptomatic individuals and a faster response by the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team to isolate and reduce the disease spread. Having more of our community tested allows us to track and stop the spread of COVID-19 in Tehama County and further movement in reopening more services. The approval to reopen businesses was granted in part on our ability to increase testing within our county.
Schedule an appointment online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
Business reopenings
As parts of the community reopening, social distancing and hygiene remain important steps to limiting and slowing the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 is thought to spread person-to-person by close contact, within six feet, and by coughing or sneezing. Other possible routes of transmission may include touching surfaces contaminated by the virus. Some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.
With that advice in mind, county officials have announced the approval for additional business to reopen.
Tehama County Health Officer, Dr. Richard Wickenheiser, has reviewed all of the current state and federal guidelines and determined the following businesses in Tehama County may reopen as long as they follow the state’s guidance: Bars/wineries, camping, cardrooms/racetracks, casinos on tribal lands, day camps, gyms/fitness, hotels for tourism, music/film/tv productions, pro sports with no live audience, schools, zoos/museums, daycares, and some family entertainment.
County officials have also created a document, specific to Tehama County, that visually displays which businesses are currently able to open and which ones are not able to be open yet. This document is available at tehamacohealthservices.net and will continually be updated as the state issues updated guidance.
“Our goal continues to be to help businesses in building their back-to-business plans,” said Wickenheiser.
Tehama County Health Services Agency Public Health has issued a Guidance for Business on building a reopen plan. Plans can be submitted to the county online for review. Certificates for approved plans will be issued as the business is allowed to open.
To have questions answered go online to publichealth@tchsa.net or call 530-527-6824.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit the following websites, www.cdc.gov www.tehamacohealthservices.net or www.cdph.gov/covid19 www.covid19.ca.gov.