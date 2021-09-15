An update of COVID-19 data given in the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday was provided by the Jayme Bottke, the county's new executive director of the Health Services Agency. Bottke is filling the shoes of the Val Lucero who retired at the first of the month.
Bottke said the county's COVID-19 positive test cases continues to rise in unprecedented numbers.
“The Delta variant is here,” she said. “It is more infectious with a higher transmission rate and causing worse disease in some cases.”
From Sept. 6-12 the county had 482 new cases, an average of 69 positive cases per day.
“At this rate we are projected to have 1,970 positive test cases in September,” Bottke added. “That is compared to 1,232 cases in August. We are seeing a very large rise in cases.”
There have been 79 reported COVID-19-related deaths in the county, of which five have been in the last week alone, she reported.
St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, as of Sept. 13, had 30 COVID-19 patients with a full intensive care unit.
“There is currently a lack of beds and all elective surgeries have been postponed,” Bottke said. “The hospital is only conducting emergency and urgent cases.”
She strongly encouraged residents to be tested if they have any COVID-19-type symptoms and for those eligible to get vaccinated.
Testing is being conducted by appointment at the Red Bluff Community Center in Red Bluff five days a week, and vaccines are available through the county, at pharmacies and medical offices. To make an appointment for a test go online at www.lhi.care or call 1-888-634-1123; to make an appointment for a vaccine go online to MyTurn.ca.gov.