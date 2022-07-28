During the summer Tehama County residents have been very busy enjoying a variety of activities with family and friends and Covid-19 can seem like a thing of the past, said Tehama County Health Services Agency Director Jayme Bottke.
“Unfortunately, the virus is still alive and well in Tehama County,” she added.
Over the last month the agency reports an increase in Covid-19 cases, and various Omicron variants like BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 have been detected.
During the week of June 1 to June 7 there were 108 positive COVID cases in Tehama County. By the week of July 6 to July 12 there were a total of 200 cases.
There has also been an increase in hospitalizations in Tehama County. As of July 15, there were 10 patients hospitalized for issues related to Covid-19. Of those, six were unvaccinated.
“Vaccines and boosters remain an important tool against COVID-19 infection and help prevent hospitalization,” Bottke said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all eligible individuals aged 6-months and older get the Covid-19 vaccine. Wearing a mask indoors, frequent hand washing, testing before and after a gathering or traveling, and staying home if a person is sick are also great ways to prevent Covid-19 infection.
To make a vaccine appointment visit https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255. For more information contact Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824- 4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854.