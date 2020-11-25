The positive cases of COVID-19 in Tehama County over a seven-day period reached 275, announced Val Lucero, Tehama County Public Health Agency executive director.
Lucero shared this information with the Tehama County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Tuesday morning.
“This week in terms of our COVID-19 cases we have 1,528 positive cases as of (Nov.) 22nd, with 25 reported deaths, 450 people under an order of isolation or quarantine, and 11 patients hospitalized,” she added. “We have moved to the point that Public Health is overwhelmed with the number of positive cases.”
Lucero said people in the community are having a hard time getting ahold of Public Health because the lines are constantly busy.
“We are so overwhelmed workers are not being able to follow-up in finding and notifying people who have had contact with positive COVID cases in a timely manner,” she explained.
Due to that fact, Lucero and Tehama County Public Health is asking the public, “if anyone shows any symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate until that person is able to receive a test.”
However, she said the county's COVID-19 testing facilities are also overwhelmed and there is a five to seven-day waiting period for an appointment.
“We are currently conducting an average of 106 tests daily,” Lucero added.
The testing facility at the Red Bluff Community Center will be closed on Thanksgiving, but open on Friday and Saturday.
“If you believe you have been in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, please don't wait to hear from Tehama County Public Health, self-isolate immediately. Stay home, please don't go out in the public,” she said.
Information on how to self-isolate are available online at shastaready.org.
Since the start of the pandemic, a lot has been learned about COVID-19 transmission, most notably that there are a large proportion of people who are infected but are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, and they play an important part in community spread.
Lucero said the use of face coverings by everyone can limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing, sneezing, singing, exercising, shouting, or other forms of increased respiration, and they can also reinforce physical distancing by signaling the need to remain apart.
“In addition, increasing evidence also demonstrates a cloth face covering or mask also offers some protection to the wearer,” she added.
In order to protect the safety and health of our community, Tehama County Health Services Agency asks the public to wear face-masks if outside your home, maintain six feet distance in public, wash hands regularly, stay home if sick, self-isolate if COVID-19 symptomatic or have been in contact with someone who tested positive.
A COVID-19 vaccine should be available in Tehama County around the first of December, Lucero said.
“The first distribution will be to those in healthcare providing direct contact with patients, next will be first responders, such as firefighters, EMS and law enforcement. After that will be patients in nursing homes and long-care facilities,” she added. “The vaccine will probably not be available to the general public until May.”
As Tehama County remains in the state's top tier, the purple tier, and with unprecedented rate of increase in COVID-19 cases across California, the State Public Health Officer issued a Limited Stay at Home order, effective in counties under the purple tier of California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The goal is to reduce opportunities for disease transmission by decreasing the number of hours individuals are in the community and mixing with individuals outside of their
household.
This order requires that all gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households cease between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for those activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure or required by law.
This order does not apply to persons experiencing homelessness.
Nothing in this order prevents any number of persons from the same household from leaving their residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation, as long as they do not engage in any interaction with (or otherwise gather with) any number of persons from any other household, except as specifically permitted by state guidelines.
Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said his department handle the new curfew order in the same way it has the past COVID-19 orders – complaint driven.
“A complainant will be advised to call Tehama County Health and be routed to Corning City Hall,” he added. “Obviously, if there is probable criminal activity that impacts the public or personal safety, we will continue to respond appropriately.”
Fears joined Lucero in asking the public to wear face-masks, practice social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.
For more details, please visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID- 19/limited-stay-at-home-order.aspx
Please email questions to publichealth@tchsa.net or call (530) 527-6824. For more information on COVID-19, call 211 or visit the following websites – https://211norcal.org/tehama/, www.tehamacohealthservices.net www.cdc.gov, and www.covid19.ca.gov www.cdph.gov/covid19.