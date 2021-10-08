As the COVID-19 pandemic continues world-wide, the effects of the virus are continuing in Tehama County.
In September, there were 30 deaths of community members ranging in age from 20’s to 90’s with COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, reported the Tehama County Health Services Agency, stating the overwhelming majority of those who have been hospitalized and/or died having not been vaccinated.
“The burden to the county comes not only in lives lost and time taken away from work and school, but also in the burden to our hospital and those without COVID-19 seeking care. ICU patients are being transferred out of county and non-emergency surgeries are being postponed,” said Tehama County Health Services Agency Executive Director Jayme Bottke. “The impact to our community also comes in the form of those who are still struggling with COVID-19.”
Those “struggles” are reported to include muscle weakness, “brain fog”, continuing lack of taste and smell, and difficulty breathing long after the first diagnosis of COVID-19.
The ages of those affected by COVID-19 are also dropping, according to the agency. During the month of September, over 154 children under 10 years old in Tehama County tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 154, 19 were under the age of 1.
“We have been fortunate that none of these children have required hospitalization or died,” Bottke said. “However, the ages of those requiring ICU treatment including intubation have dropped to young people in their early 20’s. We, as a community, can take the burden off our hospital and keep our neighbors and our children safe.”
The agency encourages residents, when leaving home wear a mask. Anyone who feels ill is asked to not go to work or school and get tested for COVID-19, and if the test is positive, the test recipient, family and friends need to isolate for the required time period.
“Most importantly, if you have not been vaccinated, please do so,” Bottke said. “If you have only had one shot in a two-shot series, complete the series. You can also protect yourself further with a third shot of mRNA vaccine if you are immunocompromised, providing you have completed the two shot mRNA series, or a booster shot if you have previously received Pfizer and you have an underlying medical condition or work in a high-risk environment such as a congregate living facility or in healthcare.”
She went on to say, working together, Tehama County residents can lower the risk of hospitalization, disability and death due to COVID-19.
For more information contact Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health, Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or toll free at 1-800-655-6854 and online at https://www.tehamacohealthservices.net/