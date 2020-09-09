COVID-19 funding allows residents to ride TRAX free

Tehama County residents can now ride Tehama Rural Area Express (TRAX) and ParaTRAX for free, reports the Tehama County Transit Agency Board.
The Board announced during its Aug. 24 meeting the change is due to Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding in the amount of $669,719 received by the agency to be used for ticket service reimbursement, COVID-19 related personal protective equipment and sanitizing of transit vehicles, until the funding source has been exhausted.
Funding is provided at a 100-percent federal share, with no local match required.
It is estimated the funding should last for two years, with additional funding expected in 2021, reports the agency.
For more information visit www.taketrax.com or call 385-2877.