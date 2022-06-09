Rapid antigen tests, such as Binax, iHealth, Flowflex, are a vital part of keeping communities safe from COVID-19. The convenience of an at-home rapid antigen test can help those who are ill determine if they have COVID-19 and take steps to isolate themselves from the community and other family members until the contagious stage of the disease has passed.
But what if you have in-home rapid antigen tests that are about to expire? Many of these tests have had their expiration dates extended, reported Tehama County Health Services Agency, meaning residents can still use the test to help determine if they have COVID-19 even though the printed expiration date has passed.
The FDA has a list of approved tests and links to expiration dates at: https://www.fda.gov/medical- devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests .
Each household is now entitled to a third round of free rapid antigen tests through the U.S. Postal Service. The link to order the tests is https://special.usps.com/testkits.
It’s important to remember anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 and had a negative result on a rapid antigen test, should get a PCR test to ensure they do not have COVID-19. Both PCR and rapid antigen tests are available at the Red Bluff Community Center on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
There is now an Optum Serve Test to Treat site at the Red Bluff Community Center. The online Test to Treat Locator can be used to find other Test to Treat sites within a community.
At Test to Treat sites individuals can get tested for COVID-19, assessed by a health care professional, given a prescription for an antiviral medication (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir) if appropriate, and have their prescription filled all within the same location. Medication will be dispensed based on the individual’s medical history and if they are at risk for severe disease.
People are encouraged to bring a medication list to their appointment. Treatment is most effective when started within the first five days of symptom onset.
At Optum Serve Test to Treat sites, all services will be free of charge. Other Test to Treat sites may charge a fee for testing and medical consultation which may be covered by insurance. However, the medication itself, if prescribed, will be free of charge. Individuals are encouraged to call ahead if they have any questions about cost.
For more information contact Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854