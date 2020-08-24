With the confirmation that two more Corning High School students who attended on-campus learning have tested positive for COVID-19, school authorities announced Sunday on-campus learning will be suspended through Sept. 4.
All Corning HIgh School students will be required to participate in distance learning until further notice.
A letter was posted on the school's Facebook page confirming the temporary closure. This takes place just a few days after Tehama County was tagged to be on the state's COVID-19 watchlist.
The announcement of the two most recent COVID-19 student cases at the high school brings a total of five confirmed positive results of tested students. The first three students never attended on-campus learning since school was back in session earlier this month, but had attended the school's varsity football workout at the end of July. The workout program had been approved by Tehama County Public Health as a non-contact activity.
There will be free COVID-19 testing at the high school for students starting today.
For more information contact Corning High School at 824-8000 or Tehama County Public Health online at tehamacohealthservices.net or call 527-6824.
The Corning Union High School District letter is as follows:
CUHS transition to full distance learning,
On August 23, 2020, the Tehama County Public Health (TCPH) notified the District that two of our students have tested positive for COVID-19. These students attended school at CUHS on Tuesday 8/18, Wednesday 8/19, and part of the day on Thursday 8/20. The current total of positive COVID-19 cases is 5 cases. We do not have any information indicating the students contracted COVID-19 while on campus. The CUHS staff and students followed strict protocols while on campus to mitigate the exposure of COVID-19. For example, each student and staff member was required to wear face coverings, regular wash/sanitize their hands and socially distance when possible.
At this time, we are following TCPH's recommendation to commence distance learning at Corning Union High School from Monday, August 24 through Friday, September 4. ALL CUHS STUDENTS WILL BEGIN DISTRANCE LEARNING ON MONDAY, AUGUST 24. During this time, both in-person instruction and distance learning at Centennial High School will continue. Food service will be available Monday, August 24 from 9-10 a.m. Commencing Tuesday, August 25, food service will be available from 7:30-10 a.m.
Any Corning Union High School student that needs a Chromebook can obtain one at the CUHS Library from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020. Any technology questions or scheduling should be sent to questions@corninghs.org or you can call (530)824-8000.
We are working with TCPH to make on site testing available for students and staff. We anticipate an update later this week.
CUHSD is committed to offering full time, on campus instruction for families that desire to send their students to school as soon as we can safely do so. We will continue to work with TCPH and communicate with our staff and families as we move forward.
Sincerely,
Jared Caylor
Superintendent