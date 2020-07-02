Tehama Together today identified the twenty local programs which have been awarded min-grants in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000 for a total of $55,000. These rapid response grants were given to provide assistance to programs and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with funds donated by the Johnson Family Foundation and North Valley Community Foundation.
Over a quarter of the funds went to emergency food programs which have been especially helpful in supporting families impacted by COVID-19. Food banks receiving assistance included Salt Ranch, PATH, Rancho Tehama Community Church, Harvest Christian Center, Corner Cabinet, Caring Choices and Food For The Hungry.
Another quarter of the funds was spent to purchase local, fresh produce for approximately 400 local households with a majority being senior citizens. A major part of this effort was the $25 voucher program carried out through the Red Bluff Saturday Farmers Market.
In addition funds were allocated to Red Bluff’s Mercy Housing and to Field to Fork to supply households with locally grown products. Tehama Together’s Farm Table Dinner program received a small grant for start-up costs of next fall’s dinner. These programs not only helped to provide healthy alternatives for local residents, they also helped support local farmers.
Major funding was also allocated to support garden projects with Manton’s Foundation for a Better Society being funded to employ local community members to construct a community garden at Manton Corners. In addition funding was allocated for the development of a garden mentoring program which calls for the start up of diverse gardens, including school, group housing, neighborhood and community gardens. Funds will be used for mentor stipends, supplies and equipment. Applications are currently being accepted for participation in this program.
Funding was also provided for a variety of youth programs, most of which have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. PAL Mentoring was funded to purchase individual packets of materials required for home-bound program participants The purchase of special sanitation supplies was made possible for the Red Bluff Performing Arts program and funding was provided to the Tehama County Library for additional youth oriented materials for curbside service. In addition, major support was provided to the Manton Education Foundation for the expansion of their Club Mustang which focuses on hands-on farming, science and art enrichment activities for Manton area youth.
Finally, small grants were awarded to the AARP’s senior employment program and the newly formed Upstate CA Film Commission.
As an umbrella organization which was created to bring people together to solve local problems, Tehama Together is pleased to provide this support to these community-based programs through the generosity of the Johnson Family Foundation and North Valley Community Foundation For further information or to support the efforts of Tehama Together, please go to www.tehamatogether.org or phone 530-527-2223.