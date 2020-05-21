COVID-19 testing, stage 2 of county reopening continue

As Tehama County moves through Stage 2 of the reopening process, public testing for COVID-19 continues through the county’s Public Health Department. The current testing site is at Corning Union High School, 643 Blackburn Ave., C Wing Room 10, and will be there today, tomorrow, and May 26-29.
The public testing is available by appointment through the Tehama County Public Health Department and is free of charge for those with or without medical insurance. Testing, by LHI.Care and OPTUM Serve, is by nasal swab and results are available directly to the patient within 48-72 hours.
To make an appointment go online to https://lhi.care/covidtesting, or for those without Internet access, call 1-888-634-1123.
With testing underway and the county moving through Stage 2 reopening at an accelerated pace, neither of these actions allows the county to move into Stage 3 without state approval. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued a stay-at-home executive order on March 19 in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, said this week areas of the state may be allowed to move into Stage 3 in June.
For Tehama County the reopening means businesses such as destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets, can open their doors with modifications, as well as dine-in restaurants after submitting business reopening plans to the county and receiving approval of those plans.
Curb-side retail, manufacturers, logistics, childcare for those outside of the essential workforce, office-based businesses, car washes, pet grooming, landscape gardening, outdoor museums, and open galleries are also allowed to reopen with modifications as part of Phase 2.
Not included on the list is personal services, such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios, entertainment venues with limited capacities, such as movie theaters, gaming, gambling and arcade venues, pro sports, zoos, libraries, community centers, nightclubs, theme parks, limited-capacity religious services, and more, according to state reports.
There are no reports of schools in Tehama County reopening at this time, nor an announced timeframe as to when they will be allowed to reopen, according to the county’s Public Health Department.
The reopening of higher education facilities is not included in Stage 2, according to state guidelines.
California officials continue to ask anyone who is feeling ill to stay at home, as well as vulnerable persons, and for individuals to wear a face mask when in public, continue social distancing, wash hands regularly, use hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes, limit gatherings to 10 people or less and to not travel unless necessary.
A full list of California counties to receive Stage 2 reopening approval is available at www.cdph.ca.gov.