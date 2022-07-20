While children are at a lower risk for complications and death associated with COVID-19 compared to adults, some children have become very sick from the COVID-19 virus.
Additionally, some children have developed long-term health complications such as fatigue, muscle and joint pain, headaches, and breathing problems.
Children 6 months and older can now receive an age-appropriate dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, announced the Tehama County Health Services Agency.
The vaccines work to protect your child from severe illness and hospitalization. Children can also spread the virus to vulnerable populations.
According to the agency, getting children vaccinated helps protect others, especially those with preexisting health conditions that increase their risk for severe COVID-19.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe and effective in children 6 months through 4 years of age and have authorized their use under Emergency Use Agreements.
After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it is not unusual for a child to have mild to moderate side effects such as soreness at vaccination site, fever, headache, or fatigue for a day or two. These side effects are signs their body is building up an immune defense to be able to protect themselves from a COVID-19 infection. Although rare, like with any vaccine, there are some potential serious side effects that could occur. Seek medical attention right away if your child experiences serious side effects such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, fainting, or persistent vomiting.
Any parent or guardian who wants their child vaccinated against COVID-19 visit https://myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.
The LHI site at the Red Bluff Community Center and Public Health in Red Bluff are offering the COVID-19 pediatric vaccines. You can also ask your child’s doctor if they are administering the vaccine.
For more information contact Tehama County Health Services Agency-Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854