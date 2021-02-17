The California Department of Public Health recently announced the release of the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system called My Turn, according to the Tehama County Public Health Services Agency.
“Through My Turn, if you are eligible now, you can schedule your own appointment. If it is not your turn or if appointments are not available, you can register to be notified when appointments open up,” said Val Lucero, Tehama County Public Health Services Agency executive director.
Tehama County Health Services Agency-Public Health is transitioning from the current COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Request form (located on the agency's website) to the My Turn appointment scheduling system.
What does this mean if a person has already submitted an appointment request by phone, email, or internet form?
“All eligible appointment requests received prior to Friday, February 12, 2021 will be scheduled for an appointment in the order in which they have been received. You will not need to access My Turn to schedule an appointment,” Lucero said. “Only new requests from February 18, 2021 on will be scheduled using My Turn.”
Those receiving vaccines will be required to show proof of eligibility with either of the following - photo ID, employer ID badge, employer payment stub, or official letter from employer.
As of today, Thursday, Feb. 18, anyone who meets the eligibility requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may request a vaccine appointment in the following three ways:
Access the My Turn system from the TCHSA website, https://www.tehamacohealthservices.net/covid-19/covid-vaccine/. Once a person is on the vaccination information page, scroll down to the button labelled My Turn Appointment Scheduling.
For those who do not have access to the internet, call 1(833) 502-1245.