Tehama County Public Health invites the community to attend upcoming vaccination clinics located at various locations throughout the county in an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible to all workers and residents.
On Tuesday, during her weekly presentation to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, county Health Services Agency Executive Director Val Lucero reported the county has now seen 58 COVID-19 related deaths, 112 people in isolation or quarantine and new positive test cases daily.
“Tehama County remains in the state's red tier, but our numbers are really bounding around, coming closer to the purple tier, which we definitely want to avoid,” she added. “We are hoping to keep our numbers lower, but there are concerns about gatherings and events over the past three weeks that may be spreading the virus.”
Last week was the last week to get first dose Pfizer vaccine at the Red Bluff Community Center. However, the clinic will continue to provide second doses already scheduled at the Red Bluff Community Center through May.
In addition to stationary clinics, county public health is providing no-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinics in at Corning High School and a no-cost drive-through clinic in Red Bluff.
“We will have Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines available, not flu or any other COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine for those 16 years and older and requires recipients to come to both clinics to receive the full protection it offers. Johnson and Johnson is a one-dose vaccine for those 18 years and older and recipients will not need to return for a second dose.”
Based on the recommendation from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and California Department of Public Health, Tehama County has removed the pause from using the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health has the following vaccines currently available: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.
According to Dr. Erica Pan, state epidemiologist, “After a thorough review of very rare adverse events following the Johnson amd Johnson vaccine, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup supports the recommendation of the FDA and CDC to lift the pause on the vaccine. Clinics in California may begin administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine immediately as long as they provide appropriate educational materials to inform patients of the vaccine’s low risk of associated health effects and other available vaccine options.”
The no-cost clinic at Corning Union High School, 643 Blackburn Ave., is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on Sunday, May 23, for Pfizer second dose or Johnson and Johnson single dose. This clinic is open to anyone age 16 and over (must be 18 to receive Johnson and Johnson vaccine). Those ages 16-17 must have a parent/legal guardian present to receive a vaccine. To schedule an appointment online to go //myturn.ca.gov/ and choose Tehama County Corning High School 1 and either Pfizer or Janssen J&J, depending on which vaccine preferred.
The Drive-Thru Clinic will take place 9 a.m-1 p.m., Saturday, May 15 and Saturday, June 5 at the Tehama County Government Center, 1850 Walnut St., Red Bluff. The same requirements necessary as the clinic in Corning.
In addition, there are several health care providers and pharmacies in Tehama County which are providing COVID-19 vaccines.
During the COVID-19 pandemic it is more important than ever to take every precaution:
Attendees will be required to wear a face covering during the clinics. Nursing staff will be wearing recommended personal protective equipment; face coverings, eye protection and gloves.
Photo identification is required. Those ages 16 and 17 must have a parent/legal guardian present with them.
Attendees are encouraged to perform a symptom and temperature self-check prior to leaving their home. The CDC can walk you through this very quick process online with their Coronavirus Self-Checker. Those experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home and/or seek medical attention as necessary.
Everyone entering the clinic will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature taken with a non-contact thermometer. For everyone’s protection, anyone experiencing symptoms or having a temperature above 100.4 will not be able to proceed through the clinic and will be directed to return home and contact their primary physician.
Those attending a clinic need to read the Fact Sheets for the vaccines prior to arrival. These can be found at www.tehamacohealthservices.net/covid-19/covid-vaccine
Additional clinics being planned at various sites throughout Tehama County. Locations, dates and times will be released when decided upon.
Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854