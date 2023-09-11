Tehama County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases, reported the county Health Services Agency/Public Health.
During the period of July 1 to July 31, the health agency had 36 positive COVID-19 cases.
That number increased significantly during Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 when 117 cases were reported, agency officials said.
Additionally, there have been 78 positive COVID-19 cases reported for Sept. 1-7.
Aside from the typical symptoms such as fever, headache, and cough; official reported there are more reports of vomiting and diarrheal symptoms than in the past, which can cause dehydration.
The agency recommends for those who have COVID to stay hydrated and frequently wash their hands. Also, regardless of vaccination status, remain isolated from others for at least five days and wear a face mask for 10 days.
Currently Tehama County has no mask mandate in place, but health officials are encouraging individuals to consider masking when around others.
In addition, they recommend people stay home if sick and get tested if COVID-19 symptoms are present.
Visit a primary healthcare provider for testing or find no-cost testing sites at No-Cost COVID-19 Testing (cdc.gov).
Tehama County Public Health recommends those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 become fully vaccinated as soon as possible.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting the updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available in mid-September.
Appointments for vaccination can be made by going to Vaccine Recipient Portal Login (site.com) or by calling 530-527-6824.
For more information contact Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854.