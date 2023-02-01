The 27th JP Ranch Rodeo was cold but exciting on Jan. 20-21 at the Tehama District Fairgrounds thanks to the Ranch Rodeo Committee of Judd Miller, Tyler Martinez, Jim Moore, Roy Owens, Mandy Niesen, Travis Martinez, Amanda Bradshaw, J C Niesen, Chad Heitman, Justin Niesen, Mert Bradshaw, Casey Moore, and Caleb Heitman.
The rodeo is held in the memory of Jim Owens, and JP was his brand. Owens was active in the cattle business and in 1996 he was recognized as Tehama County Cattleman of the Year.
During the rodeo’s calf branding event, if the JP brand was placed upside down or on wrong side of ribs; there was a 30 second penalty. This year there were three teams that were penalized in the long-go.
The top team winning the silver belt buckles and $9,000 cash was AR Ranch, of Sheridan with Andy Holcomb scoring 148 in the ranch horse finals, Chant DeForest was 27 seconds in the calf roping and doctoring, and Tucker Bourdet scored an 82 in bronc riding in the finals.
Second place team was RCR Ranch, San Miguel which had gone into the final go-round as first place but team member Tucker Robinson drew an ornery heifer that had to be herded into a pen, and she wouldn’t co-operate. The heifer would hit the horse when Robinson tried to turn her and he ended up with a no score. However, his horse won Top Horse of JP Ranch Rodeo, earning a silver bit and a handmade headstall donated by the committee, and new reins from Cunningham Fences, as voted by the judges and committee.
RCR Ranch’s Will Centoni was voted Top Hand and received a beautiful trophy handmade saddle built by Judd Miller. During his bronc ride he scored 78 for second place in long-go, and 80 in the finals. RCR’s Danny Leslie was calf roper for the team and roped his calf in 28 seconds in finals, 31 seconds in long-go. The team awarded spurs.
River Bend Ranch, Dubois, Idaho placed second overall winning silver stirrups. Team members Tyler Erickson had 142 in ranch horse, Jake Partner had 49 seconds in calf roping finals and 23 seconds in long-go. J W Hoggan was bucked off Rockin’ M Rodeo horses.
Spring Ranch, of Shandon was fourth place receiving large coolers. The team’s Frankie Martinez was 142 in short-go, and 146 in long-go in the ranch horse competition, Lee Whitney in calf roping was 35 seconds in both go’s, with bronc rider Cole Burton earning 68 in long-go but bucked off in finals.
Fifth place went to Cal-Ore Livestock, Klamath Falls, Ore. Team member Colton Campbell is now a Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association roper. Previous to that he was a local District 1 California High School Rodeo Association contestant.
The only local team to make the finals was Double Horseshoe Ranch, Gerber with Danny Brown scoring 140 in finals, and 128 in ranch horse, with an uncooperative heifer in the long-go. C J Cash in calf roping was 38 seconds, and 49 in finals; Wyatt Brown’s bronc riding horse fell down and he received an option of a reride or take the score of 46 to give the team a bonus for placing in all events.
The cattle were furnished by Jack Owens Ranches and the broncs came from Rockin’ M Rodeo.
Hyland Wilkinson from the Dee Bar Ranch, McDermitt, Nevada won the Wild Ride Buckle with the high score of 80 points.
Pickup men were Danny Leslie and Riley York. Roy Owens was arena director, with announcer Steve Smart and PRCA music man Austin Lopeman, PRCA Photographer Crystal Amen was on hand to take pictures and judges were Don Awbrey, Lloyd Faria and Casey Awbrey. Timers were Jolie Thurston and Cyndi Fitzgerald. National anthem was sung by Mahlon Owens. Adam Boles was auctioneer for the Calcutta auctions.
After the rodeo you could party with Pickled Willies Friday night, and California Country on Saturday. Local teams included Cheeksup Cattle Co., Lazy Spade Ranch, Meadowbrook Ranch, Bar Cross Ranch, Rocking BR Performance Horses, Orland Livestock and Kramer Ranch.
In honor of Henry Heitman, JP late committee member, the JP Ranch Scholarships in 2022 went to Ally Schenk, Danielle Barry, Caylie Gardner, Kamish Wagner, with honorable mentions to Kaden Kiefer, Jace Hower, Libby Merkley, Amber Holland, Hannah Hamre, Kelsey Lenardo, Quentin Acevedo, and Arthur Safford.