A crash between a motorcycle and a big rig on the Fourth of July north of Red Bluff resulted in the discovery of 12 pounds of methamphetamine in the possession of the motorcyclist, reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff office.
Robert Eric Tyson, 39, of Eureka was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSXR south on Interstate 5 north of Jellys Ferry Road on Saturday when he struck a 2014 Freightliner while attempting to pass the big rig around 6:35 a.m., CHP said.
Tyson was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in center divide. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center by medical helicopter with major injuries, CHP reported.
The driver of the Freightliner, Gurbhej Singh, 39, of Redding was not injured.
While investigating the crash, CHP officers located approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine and $4,500 in cash allegedly belonging to Tyson, who was arrested previous to being transported to the hospital.
The crash, drugs and cash is under investigation by the CHP.