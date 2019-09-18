Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson said the topic of her next Town Hall meeting will be crime rates in Red Bluff and Tehama County. The meeting will be 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, in the Tuscan Room of the county administration building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. The public is encouraged to attend.
Carlson said the recent publicity regarding crime rates in Red Bluff and Tehama County is what led her to schedule speakers to address this important issue. Invited guest presenters will be Kyle Sanders, Red Bluff police chief and Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers.
Time will also be scheduled for members of the public to bring their ideas, questions, comments or issues to Carlson’s attention. For more information contact Carlson at 707-578-3803