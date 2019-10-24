2018 Crop report discloses table olives fall in value

Corning’s mascot, the olive, fell from being in the top three value fruit and nut crops in Tehama County in 2018 down to fourth place, bringing in a total value of only $9,522,200. This total was down nearly $30 million from 2017's value of $39 million, according to the 2018 Crop Report issued by the Tehama County Department of Agriculture.
County Agriculture Commissioner Dani Rulofson presented the annual report to the county’s Board of Supervisors, stating the total gross value of the county’s agricultural production in 2018 was $265,630,000, which she said represents a significant decrease of 30 percent ($116,084,100) from the 2017 total value.
“Walnuts remained Tehama County's number one crop, but walnut prices decreased by 47 percent from 2017 to 2018, even though acreage increased slightly,” Rulofson added. “The production of table olive, prunes and almonds decreased significantly. The warm early February temperatures followed by a hard freeze in late February significantly affected production yields which, in turn, decreased the overall value of three of the top six crops.”
The report states in 2018 table olives saw a yield decrease of 79 percent, prunes 40 percent and almonds 15 percent, compared to 2017.
Reported as the top six highest value agricultural crops for Tehama County last year were walnuts-$63.877 million, almonds-$43.839 million, beef cattle-$25.659 million, apiary-$20.855 million, prunes-$17.535 million, and table olives-$9.522 million.
The reported total value for fruit and nut crops was $151.581 million.
Among field crops alfalfa hay came out on top with a total value of $2,213,700, up $710,000 from 2017. The total value of field crops, which includes wheat, corn, grain hay, silage and others, was $9.637 million, an increase from 2017.
Seed crops came in at $313,800, and the vegetable crop at $357,500. Nursery products, which includes bamboo, berry and bedding plants, had a total value of $24.070 million.
The county's livestock and poultry total value was $32,808,400, with livestock and poultry products bringing $10,295,300 in total value in 2018, according to the annual report.
Pasture and range, which includes irrigated paster at 18,500 acres, range at 916,500 acres, and stubble at 7,152 acres, brought into the county a total value of $15,681,400.
Apiary products and services, being bees and critical work they perform in the county's agriculture industry, brought in a total value of $20,885,100, which includes pollination and products. In 2018 there were 26,401 bee colonies providing service in the county.
The last ag product to be in the report was timber products, which last year had a reported total value in Tehama County of $8,605,099.
In 2018 Tehama County was home to 29 registered organic growers who farmed a total of 56,359 acres, including rangeland. Operations range from small gardens catering to local certified farmer’s markets to livestock, dairy, orchard and field crop producers providing products on a larger scale, stated the report.
In addition to agricultural values, the department also reported on quarantine inspections of which there were 108 shipments of agricultural products inspected for compliance with quarantine requirements, resulting in no live detection of pests.
In its pest prevention programs, the county has placed pest detection traps for several exotic pests, including light brown apple moth, glassy-winged sharpshooter, European grapevine moth, Asian citrus psyllid, mediterranean fruit fly, oriental fruit fly, melon fly, Japanese beetle and gypsy moth. According to the report, none of the listed pests were detected in the trapping program.
Noxious weeds continue to be thorn in the side for the county. Two weeds listed as noxious by the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the dalmatian toad-flax and the spotted knapweed have been eradicated in the county, according to the report. Continuing on county’s eradication program are the whitehorse nettle, oblong surge, skeleton weed, perennial peppercress, heart-podded hoarycress, and Canada thistle.
The county’s agriculture industry exports products to at least 63 countries.
Rulofson expressed her appreciation to all those who took part in preparing the report, including the ranchers, farmers, and others involved in the agriculture community of Tehama County.