CUESD administration building under construction

A new administration building for the Corning Union Elementary School District is under construction with anticipation the work will be completed by the end of August. The district office building is phase one of a three-phase project to modernize West Street Elementary School and construction of the administration building located at the southwest corner of the Hoag Street and South Street intersection (directly across the street from the current district office).
The Corning Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees directed the district to began saving for the project many years ago with the knowledge West Street Elementary School, one of the oldest campuses in the district, had many needs. The current district office was purchased for $2,750 in 1972 and is the former Red Bluff Air Force Station. As a district office it has been remodeled several times over the past 48 years.
“I don’t think anyone that has ever been in the building would deny that the district is in need of a better environment that will serve the families, students, employees and public in a more professional manner,” said District Administrative Assistant Marcie Anderson.
The budget for the entire West Street modernization project is $10-12 million. Over the years the district saved the funds to pay for the new district office and has applied for state funding for phases one and two.
The new district administration office is 7,022 square feet consisting of nine offices, a board room, two conference rooms, a reception area and lobby, break room, restrooms, two copy-work rooms, utility and server room.
With completion of the new district administration office, phase two of the project will commence, which include the old district office on South Street and two other old buildings being torn down to make room for construction of a much needed cafe-gymnasium and public parking at West Street Elementary School to begin.
The City of Corning received a safety grant to improve all of the sidewalks and curbing surrounding West Street is another component of the project, as well as a state water grant Corning Union Elementary School District received to replace all water fountains with chilled water stations and bottle fillers.
Phase three consists of West Street Elementary School modernization, including plumbing, electrical, fire/bell system, and more. Some parts of phase three began over the summer of 2019 with the replacement of heating and air-conditioning units, replacement of old siding, and repainting of the entire school.