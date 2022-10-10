The 25th annual Dairyville Orchard Festival is this Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lassen View Elementary School, 10818 Highway 99E, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The festival is a community event filled with great food, music, children's activities, local produce and craft booths.
As a scholarship fundraiser, the festival has raised and awarded $315,000 to college and university-bound local youths.
The event celebrates the harvest season and invites the community to share the beautiful landscapes and bountiful produce grown in Tehama County.
One of the many highlights of the festival is the Dairyville Orchard Festival Marketplace where attendees can taste and buy California’s finest and freshest walnuts, almonds, dried plums, pecans and pistachios. Guests can also sample wonderful seasoned nuts, Walnettos, Jordan almonds, Sunbursts, local olive oils and the now famous Dairyville Chocolate Dipped Prunes. Nuts and candies are available in bulk, in attractive packaging for the perfect holiday gift!
Other festival activities include live entertainment, lil’ farmers’ corner, annual t-shirts, more than 60 vendors offering unique arts and crafts, a huge display of antique tractors and orchard equipment, fantastic food, raffles and silent auction and more local produce.
The entire event is organized by volunteers of all ages and everyone is invited to join in the volunteer efforts.