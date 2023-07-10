A 45-year-old Gerber woman remains behind bars on $1 million bail for allegedly killing her mother on July 4.
Dawn Marie Stanley appeared in Tehama County Superior Court on July 7 for arraignment at which time she was formally charged with a single count of murder, according to the superior court.
On the day of the alleged homicide the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct a welfare check on an elderly residence on the 100 block of Tait Avenue in Gerber, where 75-year-old Alice Stanley lived.
According to the department’s dispatch logs, a “reporting party” made the welfare request around 2 p.m. after Dawn Stanley, who is reportedly her mother’s caretaker, was located in “Corning with no shoes and with a head injury.”
Upon entering the home, sheriff’s deputies found Alice Stanley deceased, reported the sheriff’s office.
While questioning Dawn Stanley, deputies said she admitted to killing her mother. The sheriff’s office has not released the exact cause of death pending an autopsy.
After confirming Stanley’s statements, she was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of murder. A motive to the crime has not been disclosed.