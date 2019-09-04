Ben Stiller and his pals had a pretty good thing going with their trilogy of “Night at the Museum” movies a few years back. These movies exposed museum secrets with good scripts, plenty of action, decent music and a good story to tell. Well, the Tehama County Museum, located in the city of Tehama, will reveal similar type secrets on Sept. 14 with its 38th Annual Jubilee – and everyone is invited.
As a museum of Tehama County History, the jubilee has a lot of stories to tell from barbed wire to bones, from land grants to lumber mills, from livestock to looms. This event is a family friendly, kid friendly late-summer social that combines good stories, good food, good music and other entertainment, a good setting and lots of opportunities to get closer to the collective past of Tehama County.
As time rolls into September, the museum’s board of directors have shifted preparations for the Museum Jubilee FUNdraiser into high gear. Save the date – Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning with breakfast served up with a smile on the front lawn by the Central Tehama Kiwanis Club. They start serving at eight sharp.
Opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. with something special for the guests. The museum received the gift of a beautiful “Sun Bonnet Sue” hand-appliqued quilt created by Louise Crawford; and an equally beautiful 100 percent woolen shawl which was the product of a “Sheep to Shawl” competition by the Tehama Fiber Arts group. Both of these pieces have been traveling to different businesses throughout the county with raffle tickets being sold at each venue.
The drawing for the winner of both the quilt and the shawl will be a unique feature of this year’s Jubilee opening ceremonies. If you haven’t bought a ticket yet, the quilt is currently on display at Rabo Bank in Red Bluff, and the shawl is on display at Umpqua Bank in Los Molinos – both until tomorrow, Sept. 6.
The museum board is appreciative of the businesses which helped us in this endeavor by granting us display space and helping with the raffle ticket sales: Sew Smart Supplies, NuWay Market and Umpqua Bank in Los Molinos; Stitch By Stitch, Discover Earth, and Rabo Bank in Red Bluff; Quilt’nThyme Sew & Vac and Rabo Bank in Corning.
Youths are on hand to help with this year’s Jubilee - the Los Molinos High School Key Club will be assisting the Central Tehama Kiwanis with breakfast and lunch; the Los Molinos High School Ag kids will be helping with the early morning set up and the late afternoon dismantling of the operation; the culinary arts kids from Los Molinos High School will be helping in the kitchen; the Young Marines will be helping with the opening ceremonies; the art classes from Corning High School, under the instruction of teacher Mendy Beardsley, will display their work in the Marty Graffell Annex.
The Jubilee will offer live entertainment all day long on Third Street in Tehama under the shade of the large mulberry trees.
There will be something for everyone – from the first appearance of the Red Bluff Community Swing Big Band, to serenades by the California Heat Sweet Adelines Chorus, and Teddy Fox and Lani Coelho who will teach young and old alike how to hula dance.
The antique truck guys will have a valve cover race operation going on out in the park that is sure to be fun. Oh yes, they will also have a collection of “valued automotive keepsakes” with their own stories to tell.
For the bookworms of the crowd, we will feature author Nancy Leeks in the Marty Graffell Annex who has written and is writing books for children. In 2015 she started a series of picture books for young readers called Golden State Biographies.
In addition, there will be craft, food and activity booths, a Country Foods Pantry and much more.
Come out on Sept. 14 and enjoy the climate and atmosphere of northern California’s Tehama County Museum Jubilee.