I lived in beautiful Spain for nearly two years while Franco was in power. Yes. He was a dictator. If you said anything against him, his Guardia (soldiers) would lift their gun and shoot you dead. No trial. No freedom
How precious our freedom is. We can disagree, invent, proclaim , design, celebrate , pray, support whom so ever we choose without threat of loosing our lives. How precious freedom is.
Today, there are differences without respect for freedom of every single individual to decide priorities and preferences both personal and political. FYI, in case you forgot, every single human being on earth is different. How precious freedom to be who we are without threat of life or limb.
We have no right to EVER proclaim only ONE way is the right way. There are always options and individual choices and priorities to be considered and respected.
That design focuses a government upon voting, and majority rule. A Gift from God.
We have the most incredible government in the history of world. Respect for each and every individual’s rights is core to the success of our great nation. We must always vote. We must always vote for the United States of America and the principles upon which it was founded. Every single person in this nation is valuable.
Susan Olson Higgins
Corning