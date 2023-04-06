Dear Editor,
I am a City of Corning resident and I would like to address the ongoing negotiations and consideration of salary and benefits for the City of Corning Police Officers.
I recently learned that the Corning Police Department will be losing a minimum of four seasoned officers, with the potential to lose more. Bear in mind the rule of thumb is that there should be two police officers for every thousand residents. If we lose four officers, I believe this puts our community at risk.
It has come to my attention that there are Corning city council members who believe that if seasoned officers leave the employment of the City, we can just hire more.
Having worked for the Police Department for 15 years, I can assure you that this is not an easy, nor inexpensive, process. When, and if, you get enough suitable candidates to apply for an open police officer position they then go through a rigorous vetting process. Not just anyone can apply for this job. You cannot have a criminal history, your credit must be in an acceptable range, applicants must have completed a Police Officer Standards and Training academy and received a certificate.
Also, you must complete a written examination and an oral interview. If you make it this far, you will go through a thorough background investigation and a psychological evaluation. You must then successfully pass a physical fitness requirement and a medical exam, which includes a drug screening.
Who among you think you could successfully complete all of these requirements? In addition, our officers put their lives on the line every day. They work a grueling schedule of 12-hour shifts and are required to appear in court or attend training on their days off.
Law enforcement agencies everywhere are finding it difficult to recruit applicants, and retain them. I do not know what our officers are currently requesting, but I can assure you they would not be asking if they did not believe they were worthy.
Additionally, what qualified person would apply to this agency, knowing they can get more in salary and benefits elsewhere? The law-abiding citizens of this community take comfort in knowing that if they need the police, they will be there. Please do everything in your power to retain our experienced and valuable officers!
Thank you,
Laura Calkins
Corning