Dear Editor,
My first teaching job ever was in a classroom filled with incredible students. They were from minority homes, living in abject poverty, destined to become members of vicious gangs.
I was asked to field test a new program teaching five reading skills necessary for reading success for all children. Every race, creed, income background, etc. was included. I said “yes”. It was UW-Madison based, a special project initiated by President Johnson. It was focused on raising literacy levels in the USA.
Well, it worked. Those poverty stricken, illiterate treasures who had scored lowest in the entire state for decades 100 percent of the time suddenly scored a shocking, bold #1 over all other students. Wow. As a result, ultimately, they grew up not in gangs, but believing in themselves and their personal value. They became teachers, USPO workers, and more, entering the rank and file of valuable citizens.
Every person is unique, and should be respected. Presidents must acknowledge this fact while opening doors equally to every citizen. We are blessed and surrounded by amazing talent in every corner of our great country. Again I plead for acceptance, tolerance, and respect for each and every individual in our amazing nation.
Susan Olson Higgins
Corning