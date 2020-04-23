Julie A. Barnes died at the age of 64 at her home in Red Bluff on March 26, 2020. She was born Aug. 1, 1955. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Arturo Barragan Ramos, of Corning died at the age of 72 in his home on April 13, 2020. He was born Dec. 11, 1947. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Fred Louis Pulice, 85, of Redding died on April 11, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. He was born April 14, 1934. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Margaret Ann Meeks, 58, of Los Molinos died April 5, 2020 at her home. She was born June 18, 1961. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Daniel Lee Taylor, of Corning died at the age of 71 at Enloe Medical Center, in Chico on April 7, 2020. He was born Oct. 14, 1948. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Jerry Alan Seifert, 63, of Anderson died March 29, 2020. He was born Sept. 7, 1958. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Joyce Lorraine Finch, 95, of Corning died on March 26, 2020 in Corning. She was born March 9, 1925. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.