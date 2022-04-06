Corning Observer
Erna Thekla Dobson, 87, of Corning, died March 7, 2022 in Chico of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
William Alexander Beck, 71, of Corning, died March 3, 2022 in Corning of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Maria De Jesus Martinez-Sanchez, 87, of Red Bluff, died March 9 in Chico of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Natasha D. Knight, 32, of Redding, died February 2, 2022 in Redding of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Karen Marie Thomas, 66, of Corning, died March 5, 2022 in Corning of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Richard Bradley Smith, 61, of Corning, died March 14, 2022 in Orland of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Krista Dawn Hogan, 49, of Redding, died March 17, 2022 in Redding of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Savanna Leigh Cody, 25, of Corning, died February 11 in Redding of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.