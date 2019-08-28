Franklin Leroy West, 87, of Chico died at his residence on Aug. 11, 2019. He was born Nov. 10, 1931. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Paula Fernanda Terle, 78, of Corning died Aug. 5, 2019 at her home. She was born April 28, 1941. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Marilyn Louise Honeycutt, 89, of Corning died at Mercy Medical Center in Redding on Aug. 6, 2019. She was born March 19, 1930. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Amalia Garcia Martinez, 83, of Corning died at Enloe Medical Center in Chico on Aug. 10, 2019. She was born Nov. 1, 1935. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Estella Freeny, 73, of Red Bluff died July 19, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 24, 1946. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Pearl Jane Bolton, 69, of Corning died at Enloe Medical Center in Chico on Aug. 9, 2019. She was born May, 17, 1950. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Sandra Mae Becker, 79, of Corning died on Aug. 3, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home in Red Bluff. She was born Aug. 15, 1939. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Joseph Banich, 95, of Corning died on Aug. 1, 2019, at Enloe Medical Center in Chico. He was born June 12, 1924. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Jackie Dean Alexander, 71, of Corning died Aug. 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born Oct. 19, 1947. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Lauralee Smith Bauer, 81, of Corning died at Enloe Medical Center in Chico on Aug. 17, 2019. She was born Feb. 24, 1938. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Victor A. Lowery, 35, of Corning died Aug. 14, 2019, in Tehama County. He was born May 12, 1984. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Darrell Wayne Miller, 67, of Corning died Aug. 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born Dec. 15, 1951. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Alice Louise Newberry, 84, of Gerber died at Oak River Rehabilitation in Anderson on Aug. 18, 2019. She was born March 9, 1935. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Joseph William Wallace Jr., 80, of Corning died Aug. 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born Jan. 15, 1939. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Dennis Wayne Weston, 71, of Tehama died at his residence on Aug. 12, 2019. He was born Nov. 30, 1947. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Brandon James Zerkle, 37, of Corning died Aug. 16, 2019, in Red Bluff, Calif. He was born July 6, 1982. Arrangements handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.