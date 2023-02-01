Mary Lou DeAguero, 67, of Redding, died January 8, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Ernie J. Bingham, 67, of Los Molinos, died January 5, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Frances O. Babcock, 86, of Los Molinos, died January 12, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Maxine V. Drum, 88, of Corning, died January 10, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Linda L. Desavigny, 72, of Corning, died January 13, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.