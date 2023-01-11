Clarence V. Wabbel, 94, of Red Bluff, died December 23, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Shana D. Smith, 48, of Corning, died November 8, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Robyn R. Landingham, 61, of Vina, died December 22, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Stanley H. Pearson, 67, of Shasta Lake, died December 13, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Rebecca L. Jenkins, 32, of Chico, died December 13, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Richard Bryant, 62, of Red Bluff, died December 27, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.