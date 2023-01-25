Maria E. Leal, 80, of Corning, died December 21, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The Mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Saundra C. Crites, 81, of Redding, died December 26, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The Mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Maria Flores-Wilfong, 59, of Corning, died December 9, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The Mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Robert M. Whitchurch, 67, of Red Bluff, died December 2, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The Mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Donald R. Siemens, 80, of Orland, died January 3, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The Mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Ardith L. Read, 85, of Corning, died December 29, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The Mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Aaron A. Degrace, 38, of Corning, died December 27, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The Mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.