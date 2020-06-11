Robert W. Clark, of Corning died at the age of 82 on May 8, 2020, in Chico. He as born Feb. 26, 1938. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.
Esther Freeman, of Red Bluff died at the age of 90 on May 19, 2020, in Red Bluff. She was born Sept. 20, 1929. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.
Lloyd F. Guinn, of Corning died at the age of 88 on May 10, 2020, in Corning. He was born April 17, 1932. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.
Maria R. Mendoza, of Corning died in Chico on May 1, 2020, at the age of 51. She was born April 14, 1969. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.
Vincent Merkley, of Corning died at the age of 57 on May 3, 2020, in Corning. He was born Jan. 22, 1963. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.
Doris M. Mollenkopf, of Corning died in Red Bluff on May 8, 2020, at the age of 79. She was born Oct. 6, 1940. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.
Darrell F. Moralli, of Los Molinos died at the age of 77 on May 18, 2020, in Los Molinos. He was born Jan. 13, 1943. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.
Sherry O’Brien, of Los Molinos died at the age of 63 in Los Molinos on May 11, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1956. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.
Edgar Alejandro Valencia Villa, of Corning died at the age of 22 on April 30, 2020, in Red Bluff. He was born June 30, 1997. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.
Sandra J. White, of Los Molinos died on May 8, 2020, in Los Molinos at the age of 80. She was born March 31, 1940. Arrangements handled by Hall Bros. Corning Mortuary.