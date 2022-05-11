David Gene Burkhart, 34, of Corning, died April 15, 2022 in Redding of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Cloyd Myron Cleghorn, 88, of Paskenta, died April 5, 2022 in Yreka of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
James Avery Coleman, 84, of Red Bluff, died April 5, 2022 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Jean Dee Cruise, 76, of Corning, died April 4, 2022 in Corning of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Joann Pauline Edson, 52, of Corning, died April 1, 2022 in Sacramento of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Anna Lee Hanson, 91, of Corning, died April 26, 2022 in Chino of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Merritt Jake Johnson, 31, of Orland, died April 16, 2022 in Orland of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Juanita Lynn Smith, 68, of Corning, died April 20, 2022 in Redding of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Olga Solberg, 78, of Paskenta, died April 18, 2022 in Willows of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Leslie Arden Sutfin, 79, of Corning, died April 24, 2022 in Corning of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Michael Henry Vien, 60, of Corning, died April 8, 2022 in Corning of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.