Ethel Cleo Toy, 84, of Corning, died May 11, 2022 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Robert Michael Morris, 65, of Los Molinos, died April 28, 2022 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Dixie Lee McBride, 78, of Corning, died May 8, 2022 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Richard Brent Hiller, 71, of Corning, died April 30, 2022 in Corning of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Lawrence Kenneth Deangelis, 79, of Gerber, died April 30, 2022 in Gerber of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Gary Ray Daum, 80, of Red Bluff, died May 2, 2022 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Williams Lloyd Garmel, 70, of Corning, died May 8, 2022 in Gridley of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.