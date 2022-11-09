Anthony W. Fissori, 93, of Orland, died October 30, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Victoreen Dexter-Bray, 80, of Corning, died October 30, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Alma D. Vargas, 29, of Gerber, died October 24, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.
Jesus Madrigal, 82, of Los Molinos, died November 3, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary. The mortuary can be reached at 530-824-3792.