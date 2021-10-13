Jose Chavez Cordova, 80, of Corning, died on Oct. 6 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Francis Roleder, 82, of Red Bluff, died Oct. 7 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Howard Hale, 89, of Los Molinos, died Oct. 6 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Raymond Johnson, 84, of Red Bluff, died Oct. 6 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Lilia Huezo Montoy, 64, of Corning, died Oct. 2 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Jane Bielich, 74, of Los Molinos, died Oct. 1 in Los Molinos of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Gilford Sisk, 92, of Igo, died Oct. 4 in Redding of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.