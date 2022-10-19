Leo Leonard Cook, 87, of Corning, died September 30, 2022 in Corning of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Rodney Gerald Sharp, 83, of Vina, died September 30, 2022 in Vina of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
James Sanford Pobursky, 66, of Red Bluff, died September 20, 2022 in Corning of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Dave Morrell Bristow, 91, of Los Molinos, died September 25, 2022 in Los Molinos of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Cody Kilburger, 28, of Tehama County, died October 3, 2022 in Gerber of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Penni Caryl Harvey, 72, of Red Bluff, died October 12, 2022 in Merced of natural causes. Arrangements are being handled by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.