Sandra Lou Ridge, 68, of Orland, died on Aug. 31, 2021 in Chico of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Amalia Herrera De Gonzalez, 68, of Hamilton City, died on Aug. 28, 2021 in Chico of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Samuel Hugh Fox Jr., 73, of Chico, died on Aug. 18, 2021 in Chico of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Hermelinda Arredondo De Monroy, 81, of Corning, died on Aug. 13, 2021 in Chico of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Mary Alenandra O’Hara, 82, of Gerber, died Aug. 22, 2021 in Gerber of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Raziel Maureen Madden, 78, of Manton, died on Aug. 8, 2021 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Edward Carlisle Fields Jr., 59, of Gerber, died Aug. 29 in Gerber of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Larry Dean Martin, 78, of Los Molinos, died on Aug. 30, 2021 in Los Molinos of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Barbara Marie Hunter, 86, of Gerber, died Aug. 28, 2021 in Gerber of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Leroy Graham Jr., 59, of Tehama, died Aug. 27, 2021 in Tehama of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Rebecca Linette Wiley, 49, of Red Bluff, died Aug. 29, 2021 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.